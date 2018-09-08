Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Have Confrontation at New York Fashion Week Event Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Have Confrontation at New York Fashion Week Event

Cardi B sustains bruise to forehead after altercation with Minaj’s security detail, throwing shoes at Minaj

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza, New York. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved in an altercation that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party. Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at Harper's Bazaar Icons party. A person who witnessed the incident who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj's security guards intervenedHarper's Bazaar Icons 2018, New York, USA - 07 Sep 2018

Cardi B had an altercation with Nicki Minaj's security detail while trying to confront the 'Queen' rapper Friday night at a NYFW gala.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi B had an altercation with Nicki Minaj‘s security detail while trying to confront the Queen rapper Friday night at a New York Fashion Week gala.

After Cardi B was escorted out of the Harper’s Bazaar event, the rapper was photographed with a large bruise over her left eye, no shoes and her red Dolce & Gabbana dress ripped; Variety reports that Cardi B sustained the injury after she was elbowed by one of Minaj’s security guards as both rappers’ security rushed in.

“The scene was fucking crazy,” a witness told People. “It was entourage against entourage. They had their altercation on the second-floor balcony, right above the red carpet. All of the sudden there was a big commotion and everyone didn’t know what was going on.”

Late Friday night, TMZ posted cell phone footage from the incident, and while it’s unclear whether Cardi B physically contacted Minaj, she’s seen yelling “Bitch come here” numerous times to the blonde-haired Minaj in the venue’s foyer. After security separate the two rappers, Cardi B removes her shoes and throws it in Minaj’s direction. “Play with me bitch! Write some shit about my kid again bitch,” Cardi B yells in Minaj’s direction. Cardi B then threw her other shoe before she was escorted out.

Following news of the incident on social media, Cardi B turned to Instagram to explain why she confronted Minaj, although she didn’t name the rapper specifically. In the post, Cardi B accuses Minaj of sneak-dissing her, lying about her, threatening artists not to work with her and, most pointedly, making “comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter.”

“Bitches talk all that shit in they raps but in real life they pussy,” Cardi B added.

View this post on Instagram

PERIOD.

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Variety notes that the New York Police Department is investigating the incident, which occurred during Christina Aguilera’s performance at the NYFW gala. Minaj has not yet commented on the confrontation.

In This Article: Cardi B, Fashion, Hip Hop, Nicki Minaj

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad