Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Have Confrontation at New York Fashion Week Event

Cardi B had an altercation with Nicki Minaj‘s security detail while trying to confront the Queen rapper Friday night at a New York Fashion Week gala.

After Cardi B was escorted out of the Harper’s Bazaar event, the rapper was photographed with a large bruise over her left eye, no shoes and her red Dolce & Gabbana dress ripped; Variety reports that Cardi B sustained the injury after she was elbowed by one of Minaj’s security guards as both rappers’ security rushed in.

“The scene was fucking crazy,” a witness told People. “It was entourage against entourage. They had their altercation on the second-floor balcony, right above the red carpet. All of the sudden there was a big commotion and everyone didn’t know what was going on.”

Late Friday night, TMZ posted cell phone footage from the incident, and while it’s unclear whether Cardi B physically contacted Minaj, she’s seen yelling “Bitch come here” numerous times to the blonde-haired Minaj in the venue’s foyer. After security separate the two rappers, Cardi B removes her shoes and throws it in Minaj’s direction. “Play with me bitch! Write some shit about my kid again bitch,” Cardi B yells in Minaj’s direction. Cardi B then threw her other shoe before she was escorted out.

Following news of the incident on social media, Cardi B turned to Instagram to explain why she confronted Minaj, although she didn’t name the rapper specifically. In the post, Cardi B accuses Minaj of sneak-dissing her, lying about her, threatening artists not to work with her and, most pointedly, making “comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter.”

“Bitches talk all that shit in they raps but in real life they pussy,” Cardi B added.

Variety notes that the New York Police Department is investigating the incident, which occurred during Christina Aguilera’s performance at the NYFW gala. Minaj has not yet commented on the confrontation.