Cardi B Explains Nicki Minaj Dispute, Motherhood Challenges in New Interview

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s grinding and prolonged war has been a slog. The neverending story is filled with on-record subliminals turned into real-world confrontations. In September, their powder keg of a relationship finally blew, with the two New York rappers finally coming to blows in real life. In a new interview with W Magazine, Cardi detailed what led to the infamous shoe-throwing incident at the Harper’s Bazaar event during September’s New York Fashion Week.

“For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me. I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding,” Cardi said. “But she kept it going.”

The “I Like It” rapper alleged on Instagram that Minaj tried to “stop my bags” and “make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter,” which Minaj denied.

“I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter. I love my daughter,” Cardi continued, explaining why she dropped off a planned tour with the R&B singer. “I’m a good-ass fucking mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”

Later in the interview, the Invasion of Privacy artist shared her thoughts on motherhood and what she hopes for in her relationship with daughter Kulture.

“People don’t really talk about what you go through after pregnancy. Like, they don’t tell you that you get stitches down there or that your first two weeks you’re constipated. Or that you get contractions because of breastfeeding. I wasn’t expecting that,” she says. “When Kulture was born, I felt like I was a kid again; everything was making me cry, and I needed a lot of love. I be feeling like, Do babies know who’s they mom? I feel like babies love whoever is giving them the milk, and I want to give the milk the whole time. I want her to know me.”