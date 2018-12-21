Cardi B Raps, Twerks, Breastfeeds In Extravagantly NSFW ‘Money’ Video

It’s fitting that Cardi B released the music video for “Money” in the same week it was announced she is the first female in history to have all of the songs on an album certified gold or platinum by the RIAA. The gilded visual directed by Jora Frantzis is a monument to celebration and opulent overload. At various points, the Bronx rapper is a priceless statue gawked at by the wealthy masses, a nude piano playing goddess and a breastfeeding mother. The metaphors aren’t subtle. In short, “Money” showcases all of the personalities, characters and storylines that made Belcalis so compelling all 2018.

“Money” takes on a different connotation after the whirlwind fourth quarter that’s engulfed Cardi’s life. The Grammy-nominated rapper looks defiant as she spits, “I don’t really need the D, I need the (Money) / All a bad bitch need is the (Money flow).” Beef comes and goes. Divorces are a part of life. Nevertheless, the center of music’s chaotic 2018 was Cardi. That doesn’t seem to be changing in the new year.

Cardi is up for five Grammy Awards in February, including Album and Song of the Year. Her album, Invasion of Privacy, is included at the Number One spot in Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2018.