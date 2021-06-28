Migos, Cardi B Take BET Awards Stage for Fiery Performance of ‘Straightenin,’ ‘Type Shit’

Migos enlisted Cardi B for a blazing set at the 2021 BET Awards that featured two songs from the rap trio’s new album, Culture III, “Straightenin” and “Type Shit.”

Migos first took the smokey stage in gas masks, and as they lifted them off, a big fire erupted behind them. The trio launched into their recent single “Straightenin,” and even busted out some synchronized dancing during the chorus. Migos then moved into “Type Shit,” with Cardi B emerging from a giant diamond onstage. In the process of her grand entrance, Cardi revealed that she was pregnant with her and Offset’s second child together, showing off her belly through a mesh insert in her outfit.

Cardi later confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram with a post of her painted body captioned with “#2” and tagging Offset. The pair have been married since 2017, and their daughter Kulture was born a year later.

Culture III marks Migos’ fourth LP and arrives three years after the massively successful Culture II. In the time since, all three members have pursued solo careers, each releasing one full-length solo album. Culture III, meanwhile, features frequent collaborators Cardi B and Drake, as well as appearances from Justin Bieber, Polo G, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Future. Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke both appear posthumously.