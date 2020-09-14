RS Charts: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Coasts to Number One

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” spent a fourth non-consecutive week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. With 34.1 million streams, Cardi B’s single maintained a commanding lead over Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” (Number Two, 23 million streams) and 24kgoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” (Number Three, 20.2 million streams).

Collaborations continue to be the key to a major hit. The eight most popular songs in the country right now are all collaborations between two or more stars, and the biggest debut of the week went to SZA’s “Hit Different” (10.3 million streams), which features melismatic contributions from Ty Dolla $ign. The only non-collaboration in the Top Ten is BTS’ “Dynamite,” which fell from Number Four to Number Nine (8.9 million streams) in its third week on the chart.

Big Sean launched six new songs onto the RS 100 from his new album Detroit 2. The leading tracks benefitted from high-powered guest stars — “Wolves” with Post Malone (7.9 million streams) followed by “Lithuania” with Travis Scott (7.8 million). Detroit 2‘s opening song, “Why Would I Stop,” also picked up 5.6 million streams.

Aside from the arrival of a handful of Big Sean songs, it was otherwise a quiet week on the RS 100. “WAP,” “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and “Mood” also controlled the top three spots on the previous chart.

Hardy’s “One Beer,” which features Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, debuted at Number 82 with 4.5 million streams. And WhoHeem’s “Lets Link,” a TikTok hit that debuted on the RS 100 last week, climbed to Number 47 with 6.4 million streams.

