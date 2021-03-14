Watch Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B Perform ‘WAP’ on a Dreamy Bed at the 2021 Grammys

As if the 2021 Grammy Awards weren’t surprisingly good already, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B took the stage to perform “WAP” at the awards ceremony.

Right after Megan Thee Stallion tore through “Savage,” Cardi B arrived onstage flanked by dancers and fog. Confetti fell to the stage as the duo hopped on a giant bed with lilac silk sheets.

The song became one of the most popular tracks of 2020, earning backlash among conservatives for its raunchy lyrics, unexpected covers from artists like Margo Price and one of the most-watched videos of the year.

So far, Megan Thee Stallion has won Best New Artist, as well as her “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé taking wins for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The song has also been nominated for Record of the Year. Earlier this month, she appeared on Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes.“

Cardi B kicked off 2021 with the new single “Up.” “I wanted to do something more gangsta, more cocky,” she said of the track. Both “WAP” and “Up” are expected to be on Cardi B’s upcoming album, due out this year.