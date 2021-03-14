 Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Bring 'WAP' to the 2021 Grammys - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Post Malone Bring a Very Dramatic 'Hollywood's Bleeding' to the 2021 Grammy Awards
Home Music Music News

Watch Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B Perform ‘WAP’ on a Dreamy Bed at the 2021 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion cleaned up at the 2021 Grammys

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

As if the 2021 Grammy Awards weren’t surprisingly good already, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B took the stage to perform “WAP” at the awards ceremony.

Right after Megan Thee Stallion tore through “Savage,” Cardi B arrived onstage flanked by dancers and fog. Confetti fell to the stage as the duo hopped on a giant bed with lilac silk sheets.

The song became one of the most popular tracks of 2020, earning backlash among conservatives for its raunchy lyrics, unexpected covers from artists like Margo Price and one of the most-watched videos of the year.

So far, Megan Thee Stallion has won Best New Artist, as well as her “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé taking wins for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The song has also been nominated for Record of the Year. Earlier this month, she appeared on Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes.

Cardi B kicked off 2021 with the new single “Up.” “I wanted to do something more gangsta, more cocky,” she said of the track. Both “WAP” and “Up” are expected to be on Cardi B’s upcoming album, due out this year.

In This Article: Cardi B, direct, Grammy Awards, grammys, Grammys 2021

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.