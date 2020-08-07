 Watch Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's Steamy 'WAP' Video - Rolling Stone
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Drop Steamy ‘WAP’ Video

Rappers say visual is the “censored” version of the full song

Claire Shaffer
Althea Legaspi

At long last, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up on a track, “WAP,” released Thursday night along with a steamy music video. In a live YouTube conversation before dropping the new visual, the pair discussed the making of the clip, gave each other kudos and expressed some anxiety about it coming out. Cardi referenced criticisms she had seen levied against her on social media for taking time between releases. The video, which Cardi described as being censored due to it having some “nasty ass shit,” is still plenty sensual.

In the new visual, Cardi and Megan wander through a mansion, where lavish rooms are occupied by beautiful women. Cardi and Megan frolic with snakes and splash around in a pool. In between, Cardi drops a verse in a leopard-printed room complete with an actual leopard, while Megan takes the vocal lead in a bathroom that includes white tigers. “I’m talking wap, wap, wap,” they rap on the chorus. “That’s some wet and gushy.”

Cardi B was one of several featured artists at April’s Virtual PlayOn Fest, one of the earliest virtual festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival streamed an archival set from the rapper, along with over 65 other acts. She also joined Senator Bernie Sanders for an Instagram Live discussion on coronavirus.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion suffered gunshot wounds during an incident involving singer-rapper Tory Lanez. She later detailed the incident on Instagram Live, explaining that she had been shot in both feet and that she was the victim of “a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

“It’s not funny,” she continued referring to various online rumors that had cropped up in the wake of the incident. “There’s nothing to joke about. There was nothing for y’all to start making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

