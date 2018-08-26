Rolling Stone
Cardi B Makes Surprise Return to Stage During Migos’ New York Show

Rapper delivers “MotorSport” verse in first performance since birth of daughter in July

Cardi BMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018

Cardi B made a surprise return to the stage Saturday during Migos' New York set, her first performance since the birth of her daughter.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi B made a surprise return to the stage Saturday night during Migos’ set at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the rapper’s first performance since the birthday of her daughter Kulture in early July.

At the first of four Madison Square Garden shows for Drake and Migos’ Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour, Cardi B, donning long hot-pink hair, delivered her verse from “MotorSport” during the unexpected appearance. “I was so nervous and the stage was shakin,” Cardi B tweeted of the performance.

Following the cameo, the rapper then hugged her husband Offset onstage. (The duo sparked additional headlines backstage after the Migos’ rapper shared a nude photo of Cardi B on social media.)

The performance came less than a week after fans expected Cardi B to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall; however, the rapper instead just opened the awards show with a prank where she pretended to reveal her baby only to unveil a Moon Man statue.

Cardi B will make her official return to the concert circuit September 29th at New York’s Global Citizen Festival, with another festival gig – San Antonio’s Mala Luna Festival – to follow a month later.

The rapper was initially booked to serve as special guest on the final leg of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic starting September 7th but dropped off because “not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

