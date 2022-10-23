Cardi B Calls Out Madonna Over a Clown Emoji: ‘Nobody Is Going to Disrespect Me’

Cardi B accused Madonna of “getting slick out the mouth” amid a social media dust-up where Madonna suggested that artists like Cardi B and Miley Cyrus should be grateful to her for paving the way for them.

The rapper’s Sunday morning “violence” was in response to an Instagram story where Madonna wrote about the criticism she faced following the release of her controversial S.E.X. book 30 years ago.

“I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil,” Madonna wrote. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball”

Madonna ended the post with “You’re welcome bitches……” followed by a clown emoji.

It was the closing statement that drew the ire of Cardi B, who had previously and frequently praised Madonna in interviews but felt being called a “bitch” and, ostensibly, a clown by the Material Girl was disrespectful.

I literally payed this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth ..These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself https://t.co/WWCGsirLXw pic.twitter.com/Ny1828TmgS — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

“I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” Cardi B tweeted. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

Cardi B also posted an article culled from her social media after she met her “real life IDOL Madonna.” “I performed ‘Material Girl’ freshman year in high school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews,” Cardi B said at the time. “The best part about it is she was everything I thought she would be a liberal kick ass feminist bitch.”

(Of note, Cardi called Madonna a “bitch” at the time, yet took offense to the same term when Madonna used it.)

I know exactly what she said and I understand but it’s about THE TONE …Calling me bitches and putting clown emojis ? The fuck! https://t.co/Q3GjYkAuDc — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022

After Madonna’s fans responded by either attacking Cardi or telling her she misinterpreted Madonna’s post, Cardi B tweeted, “Y’all are ridiculous…I don’t give a fuck who it is nobody is going to disrespect me specially unprovoked are you dumb?”

“EXACTLY SAY WAT YOU WANT TO SAY BUT DONT INSULT ME THE FUCK …nobody gonna lil girl me (specially a white woman),” she continued. “I know exactly what she said and I understand but it’s about THE TONE …Calling me bitches and putting clown emojis ? The fuck!”

Madonna had not yet responded to Cardi B’s tweets as of Sunday morning.