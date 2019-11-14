Watch Cardi B, Lizzo, Billie Eilish Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’

Jimmy Kimmel has a brand new edition of his “Mean Tweets” segment, this time featuring all musicians. The late night host tapped everyone from Billie Eilish to Chance the Rapper to Luke Bryan to Lizzo for the clip and the result the usual level of hilarity.

Eilish goes first, reading a tweet that says “Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost and found bin.” It gets worse for Chance the Rapper, who reads, “Chance the Rapper? More like Chance the worthless spineless dickless soulless purposeless virtueless sellout. Nice Doritos commercial, you piece of shit.” The rapper laughs, asking, “There’s people that don’t like me?”

Midland, Perry Farrell, Green Day, Leon Bridges, Monsta X, John Mayer, Alice Cooper and Luke Combs also join in the fun (with Monsta X taking their vampire jock insult as a compliment). Cardi B isn’t having her tweet at all, which notes, “I just watched a muted performance of Cardi B and that bitch just looks loud without any sound on like no thank you.” “How do I look loud,” B shouts at the camera in response. “How do I look loud? I’m loud? I don’t even think I’m like loud. Suck my ass.”