Joining Forces

Cardi B Parties With Latto in Atlanta for ‘Put It on Da Floor Again’ Music Video

The song is a remix of Latto's recent single, which she debuted at Coachella
Cardi B and Latto
Cardi B and Latto in the video for "Put It On Da Floor Again." Shamaal Bloodman

Latto and Cardi B have teamed up for a new remix, “Put It on Da Floor Again.” The song arrived with a music video shot in Atlanta featuring surprise cameos from Offset, BabyDrill, and LSU Women’s Basketball star Angel Reese.

The song is a remix of “Put It on Da Floor,” produced by Go Grizzly and Squat & Pooh Beatz, which Latto debuted during the first weekend of Coachella. Latto also dropped the “Put It on Da Floor” music video last month. She teased this remix with Cardi B last week in an Instagram video that literally showed her ripping the fellow rapper out of plastic.

“Big Latto Big Bardi ISSA REAL BTCH PARTY!!!” Latto wrote on an Instagram post showcasing the single’s cover art. The collaboration marks Cardi’s first guest appearance on a song this year.

In April, Latto chatted with Rolling Stone backstage at Coachella, describing her joy at returning to the festival for a second year. “I was fighting tears when I came out on the stage,” she said. “I’ve come so far and I’m so grateful for every step of the way. I feel like I’m my biggest motivation in a way.”

Earlier this year, Latto shared single “Lottery” featuring Lu Kala. Last year, the rapper scored two Grammy nods Best New Artist and Melodic Rap Performance for “Big Energy (Live).” She was also nominated for Best New Artist at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards and the BET Awards.

