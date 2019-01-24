Cardi B Tapped For Las Vegas Residency

Cardi B is the latest artist to line up a Las Vegas residency as the Palms Casino Resort revealed Wednesday that the rapper would perform a string of dates this spring at the casino’s forthcoming day and night club, KAOS.

The Associated Press reports that G-Eazy, Skrillex, Above and Beyond and Kaskade have also signed up for residencies at KAOS, which opens in April following a $690 million renovation. While Cardi B has not yet publicly addressed the residency, on Wednesday, the venue confirmed the aforementioned artists’ featured residencies in a graphic via its website. It also revealed a handful of upcoming show dates that are currently on sale, including sets from Kaskade (April 12th and 19th, May 10th and 11th) who is scheduled for day and night appearances, and Skrillex (April 13th, May 2nd and 11th).

While Cardi B’s KAOS residency dates are not yet available, the Palms confirmed to Variety that the rapper will perform five-to-six shows over the course of the next year, with the first appearance expected to be scheduled in the spring.

Cardi B joins a fleet of artists like Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Aerosmith, Billy Idol and Britney Spears – who recently postponed her upcoming residency – to schedule an extended engagement in Las Vegas.

The rapper will next take the stage February 2nd at Atlanta’s Super Bowl Music Fest and at the Grammy Awards. In addition to the Vegas residency, Cardi B has also book festival gigs at Bonnaroo and Gulf Shores, Alabama’s Hangout.