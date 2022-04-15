 Cardi B Links Up With Kay Flock to 'Shake It' in New Video - Rolling Stone
Cardi B Links Up With Kay Flock to ‘Shake It’ in New Video

Drill track also features Bory300 and Dougie B

Kay Flock has enlisted Cardi B, Bory300 and fellow Bronx MC Dougie B for new drill song “Shake It.” The track arrived on Thursday at midnight alongside a high-octane video.

The Jochi Saca, Alex and Tristan Demic-directed clip features the rappers inside and outside a convenience store as they deliver their fiery bars alongside the flashing quick-cut visuals. Kay Flock kicks things off: “Oh, we tryna bend on the oppas/Bitch, I’m with 300 jets and some flockas/Like, who hotter? Top shottas/Hoodie’d up, dread down like a Rasta,” he raps. While each take a verse, Bory300 and Dougie B team up for the catchy “Shake it” hook. Cardi brings it home on the last verse: “None of these bitches is tough/I’m with the shits and it give me a rush/Shorty be looking like she got a crush/I’m not a stepper, bitch I’m stomper.”

The single and video arrive after Kay Flock was arrested on first degree murder charges in connection to the killing of a barbershop patron in Harlem in December and taken to jail, as New York Daily News reports.

Newswire

