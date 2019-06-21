Cardi B Indicted on 14 Charges, 2 Felonies for 2018 Strip Club Brawl

Cardi B has been indicted on 14 charges, including two felonies, for a strip club brawl that happened last August in New York. The “Press” rapper had allegedly ordered an attack on two strip club bartenders that ended in physical injury for the plaintiffs.

Cardi B was arrested in October for the fight, which was allegedly caused by the rapper accusing one of the bartenders, Jade, of having an affair with Cardi B’s husband Offset. Jade’s sister Baddie Gi was also harmed in the altercation. According to TMZ, she has now been indicted on two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury as well as misdemeanor counts on reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment. The Grammy winner was originally only facing misdemeanor charges, but rejecting the plea deal caused additional charges to be made when the case was presented in front of a grand jury.

According to NBC New York, a surveillance video exists that shows Cardi B tossing an ice bucket at the sisters. The rapper and her entourage were also accused of throwing chairs and bottles at the Jade and Baddie Gi. ABC News added that Cardi B’s arraignment will occur on Tuesday afternoon, which is also when the indictment will be unsealed.

Following the immense success of “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B released her debut album Invasion of Privacy last year. Since the album, she’s released several new singles both as a lead and featured artist, including “Please Me” with Bruno Mars and “Press.”