Cardi B Enlists Kanye West, Lil Durk to Flaunt Some ‘Hot Sh-t’

Cardi B is on some serious “Hot Shit” — and she’s tapped Kanye West and Lil Durk to join her on the new banger. The track is Cardi’s first single of 2022.

On the booming, bass-heavy romp, Cardi celebrates the independence and security her success has provided. “Either way you slice it, bottom line, I’m the top bitch/New Chanel, I rock it, twist and it ain’t even out yet,” she raps. “All this jewelry at the grocery store, I’m obnoxious/Bought a home and closin’ on another, I know I’m blessed.”

Cardi teased she had a new song “coming soon” during the BET Awards on Sunday with an ad that she also shared on social media. Earlier this week, she also shared the single artwork, which revealed her collaborators Lil Durk and Kanye West. Her final teaser included her enjoying a lavish champagne brunch on a terrace in New York.

“Hot Shit” follows 2021’s Number One-charting “Up.” Cardi’s 2020 smash “Wap” with Megan Thee Stallion preceded “Up” and recently made Rolling Stone’s “Best Summer Songs of All Time” list. Her 2018 debut LP Invasion of Privacy appears on Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time” at Number 14. Details regarding her highly anticipated sophomore follow-up have not yet been announced.