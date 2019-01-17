×
Rolling Stone
Cardi B on Government Shutdown: ‘Our Country is in a Hellhole Right Now, for a F–king Wall’

“I really feel for these people that gotta go to fucking work to not get motherfucking paid,” rapper says

Hip-hop recording artist Cardi B performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, in New York2018 Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball - - Show, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018

Cardi B took to Instagram to address the government shutdown.

Cardi B slammed President Trump and the government shutdown, the longest in American history, and advocated for those having to work without getting paid in a humorously expletive-laden video post on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Hey y’all, I just wanted to remind you because it’s been a little over three weeks, OK. Trump is now ordering, as in summonsing, federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” she said, incredulously.

The rapper also preemptively addressed her detractors who might cite the shutdown during Obama’s administration. “Now, I don’t wanna hear y’all motherfuckers talking about, ‘Oh, but Obama shutdown the government for 17 days. Yeah, bitch – for healthcare,” she quipped. “So your grandma could check her blood pressure, and you bitches could go check your pussies at the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem.”

“This shit is really fucking serious, bro,” she added. “This shit is crazy. Like, our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a fucking wall. And we really need to take this serious. I feel like we need to take some action.”

She also empathized with the scores of people who have continued to show up to their jobs, without receiving a check. “Bitch, I’m scared,” she concluded. “This is crazy. And I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to fucking work to not get motherfucking paid.”

