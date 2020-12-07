Cardi B, Foo Fighters, Post Malone Set for Montreal’s Osheaga Festival

Cardi B, Foo Fighters and Post Malone are set to headline the Osheaga festival, which is scheduled to take place July 30th through August 1st at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Osheaga just revealed its 2021 headliners, though it’s unclear when the rest of the lineup will be announced. The festival has also made tickets and passes available, in an additional show of confidence that the coronavirus pandemic will have been quelled enough for the festival to safely take place next summer.

In a statement, Osheaga stressed that is has been “working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances” for the festival. The festival added that it will “follow all Covid-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change, but we need to plan for the future, because there IS a light at the end of the tunnel!”

Osheaga is one of the few major music festival to announce its return next summer, a sign that some in the live music industry are bullish on recent Covid-19 vaccine news. But Osheaga’s decision may also have to do with the fact that it’s taking place in Canada, which has handled the pandemic much more effectively than the United States. The country is currently seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, per The New York Times, but its average daily case numbers are hovering just over 6,000, while in the United States they’re well over 170,000 (as of publication).

As of now, most major U.S. festivals are tentatively scheduled to take place late next summer, or early fall. Outside Lands is currently slated for August 2021, Bonnaroo for September 2021 and Coachella for October 2021. While Outside Lands typically takes place in August, both Coachella and Bonnaroo rescheduled to the fall from their typical April and June dates, respectively. Both events had hoped to take place in fall 2020 before pushing back to 2021, and it’s still possible that next year’s events could be called off or postponed as well.