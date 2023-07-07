Cardi B Twerks With FendiDa Rappa in Chicago on ‘Point Me 2’

Cardi B brings her magic to Chicago drill rapper FendiDaRappa’s track “Point Me 2,” a remix of Rappa’s viral hit single “Point Me to the Slut’s.” In a music video for the song, the two rappers party in Chicago as Cardi B delivers her rhymes.

“We Jus Turnt Chicago up,” Rappa posted on her Instagram along with a clip of the lively video.

The original song was the final release from Rappa's debut project, Str8 From da Raq, which was released in 2021. After the success of "Point Me to the Slut's" on TikTok, Da Rappa was signed to Giant Music.

The appearance with yet another up-and-coming artist by Cardi B follows last month’s collaboration with Latto on the remix of her single “Put It On Da Floor.” The song arrived with a music video shot in Atlanta featuring surprise cameos from Offset, BabyDrill, and LSU Women’s Basketball star Angel Reese. The Bronx rapper also recently joined GloRilla for a verse on “Tomorrow 2,” the remix of the track “Tomorrow” from CMG’s compilation album Gangsta Art.

Cardi B recently chatted with Rolling Stone at an event to debut the latest flavor from Whipshots, her vodka-infused whipped cream brand. She teased numerous upcoming projects. “You guys can expect a lot from me this summer,” she told Rolling Stone. “I promise.”