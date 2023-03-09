A ‘B.A.P.S.’ Remake Could Happen — But Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Won’t be in It

Even film directors can’t help fan casting for their own projects. Last week, B.A.P.S director Robert Townsend told Slash Film that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion had both expressed interest in playing the lead roles in a remake of the popular 1997 film. While Megan Thee Stallion is still on a social media hiatus, Cardi B was quick to hop on Twitter to deny the rumors.

“I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….,” the rapper wrote in response to a post about the potential remake. “Maybe because we looked soo cute in the WAP video? …kiss kiss.”

In his initial interview, Townsend didn’t shut down the possibility of a B.A.P.S. remake, so it’s still possible it could still come to fruition – he’ll just have to find two leading roles who actually want to take on the job.

I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video ?💖💛 …kiss kiss 💋 https://t.co/HaL4vG4bSp — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 9, 2023

“There’s people that love, love, love the film and some people that didn’t get it. And those that love it—like you love it and you get it—I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake,’” he said. “Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do…’ I mean, it’s like, I don’t know.”

Cardi B will sooner pop up in an episode of Netflix’s You than Townsend’s film revival. When the first set of episodes from the show’s fourth season arrived, Penn Badgley — who maintains an ongoing online connection via Twitter icons with the rapper — told Rolling Stone that he would be eager to have her make a cameo, but only when the timing is right.

“Would I want her to be in You? Yeah, if it worked,” Badgley said. “I wanted her to be in Season Four. But it has to work. You know? How could she be anybody but Cardi B?”