Stop the Grammys: Cardi B Just Deleted Her Twitter Account

Can the Bardigang stop coming for Cardi B, please? As Olivia Rodrigo accepted her Best New Artist Award from Megan the Stallion and Dua Lipa, the “Up” rapper deleted her Twitter account after fans started attacking her — and her children — for not attending Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

“I’m deleting my Twitter but on god I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base,” she wrote. “You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the grammys and I didnt the fuck ? When the fuck I hinted I was going ? just fuvkin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

Some of the messages from Twitter users taunted her children, calling them autistic. “I bet yo son wouldnt like for you to be on your ass while teasing us fans and not ever dropping music,” wrote one fan. Cardi replied: “I hope your moms die.” She then deleted the tweet, but screenshots are floating around. “None of my kids are autistic… don’t project wat u got on my kids the fuck,” Cardi wrote.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has removed herself from Twitter. Back in 2020, she called out her fans for “trying to control my life” before removing her account.

“Trying to control my life is not constructive criticism,” the 28-year-old said on an Instagram Live at the time. “That shit is crazy and weird. A whole bunch of 15-year-olds trying to tell me how to live my life, like I’m motherfucking Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something.”

“So what y’all want me to do? Y’all want me to date a new n—a,” she continued, referring to her (at the time) shaky marriage to Offset. “Y’all need to understand I’m not your regular average bitch. A regular average bitch can go fuck around with a n—a. She don’t like a n—a, [then] bye. I’m not that. I’m fucking Cardi B.”

Cardi B, please come back. The bird app needs you.