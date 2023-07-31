Cardi B: Concertgoer Files Police Report After Mic-Throwing Incident at Las Vegas Show

A concertgoer who claims they were struck by Cardi B’s microphone at the rapper’s Las Vegas show on Saturday has filed a police report, Rolling Stone has confirmed.

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) told Rolling Stone in a statement. While police did not mention Cardi B by name in their statement, the address on the incident report matched the location where she was performing on Saturday. “During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

No arrest or citation has been issued, according to the police. A rep for Cardi B did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas over the weekend when an audience member threw a drink at the rapper on stage. A clip of the incident, which has since gone viral online, shows Cardi B getting splashed with the liquid while performing “Bodak Yellow.” Visibly shaken by the moment, Cardi B reacted by throwing her microphone at the concertgoers in the audience.

Various angles of the incident have started circulating online, with one from a woman claiming that she was hit with the microphone — despite not being the person to throw the drink. “I’m bruised and sore,” the fan wrote in a TikTok. It’s also unclear if she is the person who filed the police report. Rolling Stone reached out to her for comment.

The drama comes amid a wave of controversial concert behavior from fans. Last month, Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after a concertgoer threw his phone at her, hitting her head. Days later, during a show in Los Angeles, Ava Max got slapped in the face after an attendee rushed to the stage. A fan also appeared to have thrown their mother’s ashes at Pink during a concert in London last week, and just days later, Kelsea Ballerini got hit in the eye by a bracelet. Morgan Wallen caught a boot to the chest too. And, most recently, Harry Styles was struck in the eye with an unknown object during his concert in Vienna.