Watch Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, T.I. Judge Cypher Battle in ‘Rhythm + Flow’

Netflix will be releasing three more episodes of its hip-hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow, this Wednesday, October 16th. In an exclusive clip from the upcoming Cypher episode, four competitors collaborate on a rap cypher and perform for Rhythm + Flow‘s three superstar judges: Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I.

The four contestants — Troyman, Jakob Campbell, Onetake Carter and Flawless Real Talk — each take turns dishing out verses, and overall excel at impressing the judges … with some minor nitpicking. T.I. takes issue with Onetake Carter’s line “I’m a prostitute,” to which Carter responds that the full line was supposed to be, “Fuck everything, get money, I’m a prostitute.”

“That’s not what you said,” T.I. shoots back, prompting laughs from everyone else in the room.

The other new episodes will focus on rap battles and music video production. Season One will conclude next Wednesday, October 23rd, with three additional episodes: Samples, Collaborations and the finale.

This week, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper also appeared on T.I.’s podcast, expediTIously, to discuss their issues with the 2020 election, and what they would each do if they were ever elected president.