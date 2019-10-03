Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, T.I. Play ‘Never Have I Ever’ on ‘Ellen’

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show this week to talk about their new reality competition show, Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow, on which they serve as judges.

Ellen caught up with the stars and asked Cardi if he enjoyed acting in her recent role in the film Hustlers, to which Cardi responded, “I enjoyed it, but I couldn’t believe I was on set for 60 hours.”

“Artists, we have long days, but it’s full of excitement, we move around, we doing something,” she explained. “[With actors] it’s like you gotta wait on the trailer ’til it’s your turn….uuuggghh…you gotta do the same scene like 20 times…”

“You’re not gonna do that again, are you?” Ellen asked.

“Oh, yes I am,” Cardi said, to laughs from the audience.

The three guests then sat through a round of “Never Have I Ever,” in which Ellen asked if they had ever hooked up with fans, sent dirty texts to the wrong person or gotten a tattoo that they regret.

The first four episodes of Rhythm + Flow premiere October 9th.