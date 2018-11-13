Rolling Stone
Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. Now Have Their Own Netflix Show Because, Sure

‘Rhythm + Flow’ is the streaming service’s first music competition show, and will feature amateur rappers competing for the attention of established judges

Music reality TV with a hip-hop angle doesn’t have a long history, and there are basically only two moments in the genre that really matter: That one time Diddy made the contestants on Making The Band walk to get him cheesecake, and the other time he made an entirely new group of grown men get into a sing-off for his amusement. From there, the drop off is steep, considering the closest competition came from The White Rapper Show and The Road to Stardom With Missy Elliott. Netflix, though, is hoping to add to the decidedly less than illustrious canon.

The streaming service announced its first music competition series will be Rhythm + Flow, which shouldn’t be confused with 2005’s Hustle & Flow, a movie that is also about rap and competition in its own lovable way. Amateur rappers will compete for attention — Netflix did not include what riches/fame/recording contracts winning the competition will arrive with — in front of a panel of established judges. Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I. will star as the show’s main judges, and they’ll be joined by rappers from each city the show travels to, along with other artists and industry types.

Auditions for the show begin this fall and will be held across the United States. Rhythm + Flow debuts with ten hour-long episodes in 2019.

