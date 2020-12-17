 Cardi B Launches a New Series 'Cardi Tries' on Facebook Messenger - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Bruce Springsteen and Jackson Browne Added to Steven Van Zandt's Holiday Fundraiser
Home Music Music News

Cardi B Launches a New Series ‘Cardi Tries’ on Facebook Messenger

Series featuring Michelle Rodriguez, Mickey Guyton will be available to view on Messenger and Instagram video chat in real time with family and friends

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JUNE 22: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) performs at the 7th Annual BET Experience At L.A. LIVE Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 held at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP

Cardi B has launched a new video series, Cardi Tries ___, via Facebook’s Messenger app and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Every Thursday — starting now through February 4th — Cardi will be featured in a new episode where she attempts to try something outside of her repertoire, be it ballet dancing, stunt car driving, firefighting, or teaching. She’ll be joined in each episode by actors, athletes, and experts in the field, including Michelle Rodriguez from the Fast & Furious series, Debbie Allen of Grey’s Anatomy, basketball star Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, and country music singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton.

The series launches as part of Messenger’s new “Watch Together” feature, which allows audiences to enjoy Facebook Watch videos together with friends and family in real-time. Cardi Tries ___ will be available to view over video calls through Instagram, Messenger, and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.

The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Executive producers are Cardi B, Jesse Collins, and Dionne Harmon. Todd Yasui serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Cardi B was presented with this year’s Woman of the Year award at Billboard’s Women in Music event by Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor. Earlier this week, she was announced as a headliner for the Osheaga festival in Montreal for summer 2021, with the hopes that the Covid-19 vaccine will allow for live music events to take place by then.

In This Article: Cardi B, Michelle Rodriguez, Mickey Guyton

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.