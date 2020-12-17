Cardi B Launches a New Series ‘Cardi Tries’ on Facebook Messenger

Cardi B has launched a new video series, Cardi Tries ___, via Facebook’s Messenger app and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Every Thursday — starting now through February 4th — Cardi will be featured in a new episode where she attempts to try something outside of her repertoire, be it ballet dancing, stunt car driving, firefighting, or teaching. She’ll be joined in each episode by actors, athletes, and experts in the field, including Michelle Rodriguez from the Fast & Furious series, Debbie Allen of Grey’s Anatomy, basketball star Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, and country music singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton.

The series launches as part of Messenger’s new “Watch Together” feature, which allows audiences to enjoy Facebook Watch videos together with friends and family in real-time. Cardi Tries ___ will be available to view over video calls through Instagram, Messenger, and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.

The show is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Executive producers are Cardi B, Jesse Collins, and Dionne Harmon. Todd Yasui serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Cardi B was presented with this year’s Woman of the Year award at Billboard’s Women in Music event by Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor. Earlier this week, she was announced as a headliner for the Osheaga festival in Montreal for summer 2021, with the hopes that the Covid-19 vaccine will allow for live music events to take place by then.