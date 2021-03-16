Cardi B Fires Back at Candace Owens’ Criticisms of ‘WAP’ Grammy Performance

Cardi B has cheekily fired back at Candace Owens’ criticisms of her steamy “WAP” performance with Megan The Stallion at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday.

“I don’t know why candy is so bothered by ‘WAP.’ I was just inspired by our former First Lady,” the rapper tweeted on Tuesday, along with an inked-out nude photo of Melania Trump.

I don’t know why candy is so bothered by WAP.I was just inspired by our former First Lady 😔. Anyways congrats on your new show I hope you speak more about WAP I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum.Any exposure will help .Love you candy 😘STREAM UP. pic.twitter.com/xX03q6YosN — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his guest, conservative commentator Candace Owens, spent a near five-minute segment decrying their “WAP” performance. Cardi retweeted their segment, writing “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap.”

“They’re intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children,” Carlson said. Owens added that, “Virtually, what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television, and this is considered feminist.”

Carlson and Owens expressed outrage over how the performance is deemed acceptable, but lamented how other cultural touchstones, such as Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head and supermarket items have undergone changes.

“This feels more sinister. This is starting to me to seem like it’s not even left or right, it’s not a political issue. This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque,” Owens remarked.

Meanwhile, they played several clips of the performance that had them up in arms. “We are celebrating perversity in America,” Owens added.

“Anyways congrats on your new show I hope you speak more about ‘WAP’ I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum,” Cardi wrote on Tuesday. “Any exposure will help. Love you candy.” The tweet spawned several heated exchanges between Cardi and Owens that continued on Tuesday.

I’m obsessed she’s my idol 😍 She showed me I can be naked perform wap and still be a First Lady one day ! ….wait so only White women can be naked and show their sexuality and evolve in their 30s but I can’t ? Wow America is soo unfair .To think this was the land of the free. https://t.co/f36x5a7H3H — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

And black women should be more like you? 🤨After all the fighting for equality and freedom they should be submissive to a white a man after years of abuse & rape making them a sandwich while pregnant cause in your words “ that’s what a woman should do”? Interesting https://t.co/4BxuhbA3iw pic.twitter.com/ZiAoV8p4Oz — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

It’s not a sin but claiming “That’s what a woman supposed to do set us women Black or white to hundreds of years back. You have your own show and voice because women fought for years for us to be free to do what we please NOT to be in a kitchen being submissive to a man . https://t.co/EwLVNCeCx8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021