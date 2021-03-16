 Cardi B Fires Back at Candace Owens Criticizing 'WAP' Performance - Rolling Stone
Cardi B Fires Back at Candace Owens’ Criticisms of ‘WAP’ Grammy Performance

“I hope you speak more about ‘WAP,’ I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum,” rapper cheekily tweeted

Cardi B has responded to Candace Owens' criticisms of her "WAP" performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Grammys.

Cardi B has cheekily fired back at Candace Owens’ criticisms of her steamy “WAP” performance with Megan The Stallion at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday.

“I don’t know why candy is so bothered by ‘WAP.’ I was just inspired by our former First Lady,” the rapper tweeted on Tuesday, along with an inked-out nude photo of Melania Trump.

On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his guest, conservative commentator Candace Owens, spent a near five-minute segment decrying their “WAP” performance. Cardi retweeted their segment, writing “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap.”

“They’re intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children,” Carlson said. Owens added that, “Virtually, what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television, and this is considered feminist.”

Carlson and Owens expressed outrage over how the performance is deemed acceptable, but lamented how other cultural touchstones, such as Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head and supermarket items have undergone changes.

“This feels more sinister. This is starting to me to seem like it’s not even left or right, it’s not a political issue. This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque,” Owens remarked.

Meanwhile, they played several clips of the performance that had them up in arms. “We are celebrating perversity in America,” Owens added.

“Anyways congrats on your new show I hope you speak more about ‘WAP’ I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum,” Cardi wrote on Tuesday. “Any exposure will help. Love you candy.” The tweet spawned several heated exchanges between Cardi and Owens that continued on Tuesday.

 

