Watch Cardi B, Bruno Mars Host Late-Night Rager in ‘Please Me’ Video

Cardi B and Bruno Mars bring the after party to the taco spot in the video for their new collaboration, “Please Me.”

The neon-lit clip opens with Mars and his friends eating a late-night snack at a Mexican restaurant when Cardi and her crew roll in. A few loaded glances between the two artists get the festivities underway as Cardi and Mars lead the group through some intricate, potentially health code-violating choreography. Eventually, the two groups head outside for some top down cruising as the track comes to a close.

Cardi B and Mars released “Please Me” in February just after the rapper picked up the Grammy for Best Rap Album for her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy. The track marks the second collaboration between the two artists, following the remix of Mars’ 24K Magic track, “Finesse.”

Cardi B has a handful of festival dates scheduled for this spring and summer, including slots at Hangout and Bonnaroo. She’ll kick off a short tour of the Midwest July 24th in Wichita, Kansas.