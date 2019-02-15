Hear Cardi B, Bruno Mars’ Flirtatious New Song ‘Please Me’

Cardi B returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus to announce a new collaboration with Bruno Mars. “Please Me” comes on the heels of Cardi B’s first Grammy win.

Produced by Bruno Mars and the Stereotypes, the silky, flirty song features Mars emotively pleading for some loving, while Cardi B talks about getting down on the dancefloor before taking it to another level. “Please me, baby/turn around and just tease me, baby/You’ve got what I want and what I need, baby/please,” Mars yearningly pleads. Cardi B delivers on the desire. “I’m gonna ride it just how you like it,” she raps. “Just like you like it tonight/And after that, let’s do it one more time.”

“K so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out on Friday at midnight with @brunomars,” the rapper wrote on Wednesday. “#twogrammywinningartist.” The post included the song’s cover art. She had deactivated her Instagram account on Monday, but two days later she returned to the platform.

Cardi B scored her first Grammy on Sunday with her Best Rap Album award for her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy. She set a record as the first solo female artist to win in that category. She also performed her latest single, “Money,” during the show. Mars has scored 11 Grammys over the course of his career.

Last year, the pair teamed up for a remix of Mars’ 24K Magic song, “Finesse,” which they performed live during the 2018 Grammy Awards broadcast.