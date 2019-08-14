Watch Cardi B and Bernie Sanders Discuss Jobs, Minimum Wage, Unions

Cardi B recently interviewed Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and the rapper has unveiled a new clip from their discussion. The pair addressed jobs, minimum wage and unions.

“A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you all had the chance to ask a Democratic candidate a question, what would that question be?” Cardi wrote in an Instagram caption for the video. “The topic that was mentioned the most by all of you was about raising MINIMUM WAGE.”

In the video, she gets right to the point. “What are we gonna do about wages in America?,” she asks Sanders. “Like, for example me, as a New Yorker, not now, but you know, when I was not famous, I just felt like no matter how many jobs I got, I wasn’t able to make ends meet. Like, I wasn’t able to pay my rent, get transportation and eat.”

Sanders acknowledged the disparity in income for Americans. “Right now, there are tens of millions of people who are earning what I consider to be starvation wages,” he said. “Can you imagine somebody today earning $9 an hour?” He added that many people are working several jobs just to try to make ends meet. He explained that legislation he introduced would raise the national minimum wage to $15 per hour. In July, the Democratic-led House passed a bill mandating the increase.

Sanders also emphasized the importance of unions to help negotiate fair wages. “What we also have to do is make it easier for workers to join unions so they can sit down and engage in collective bargaining and earn a decent living,” he added.

Cardi B encouraged her Instagram followers to continue sending questions for future discussions. “We will be addressing more of these soon,” she said.