Watch Cardi B Interview Bernie Sanders About Health Care, Minimum Wage and Immigration

It was recently revealed that Cardi B sat down with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for an interview about politics. Now the full discussion has been released via Sanders’ campaign, with the rapper pressing Sanders on issues like minimum wage, police brutality, immigration and racism.

The rapper and Sanders sit down in the TEN Nailbar in Detroit and Cardi gets right to the point. She kicks the conversation off by asking, “Don’t you ever feel, like, scared that these people that run drug companies and schools, you know it’s all a business, and it’s like, are you scared that you will get so many powerful people upset?” Sanders laughs and replies, “Cardi, that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life.”

The rapper reveals that she asked her followers on social media to weigh in on the sorts of questions they’d like her to ask a Democratic candidate. She talks about how she has been inspired to get involved with politics after seeing so much police brutality against black men and minorities. “We have this bully as a president,” she notes. “And the only way to take him out is somebody winning.”

“Obviously we need to end all forms of racism in this country,” Sanders replies. “From Donald Trump down to the local police department. We have something like one out of four young black men in this country end up in the criminal justice system… That is disgusting and beyond belief. So the first thing we do is we make sure that young people in this country, Black, Latino, Native American, whoever they may be, get the kind of education and job training they need so they can go out and get good jobs. We have to invest in jobs and education.”

Cardi also brings up minimum wage. “Like, for example me, as a New Yorker, not now, but you know, when I was not famous, I just felt like no matter how many jobs I got, I wasn’t able to make ends meet,” she says. “Like, I wasn’t able to pay my rent, get transportation and eat.”

“Right now, there are tens of millions of people who are earning what I consider to be starvation wages,” Sanders replies. “Can you imagine somebody today earning $9 an hour?” He adds that many people are working several jobs just to try to make ends meet, and notes that legislation he introduced would raise the national minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The pair also discuss DACA, health care and student debt, as well as Cardi B’s love for FDR. “I think it’s amazing because he became a president when America was in one of its worst times,” she tells Sanders. “He’s my favorite.” “I hope I’ll be your favorite when I get elected,” Sanders responds. The video concludes with Sanders encouraging viewers, especially young minority viewers, to register to vote and “participate in the political process.” Cardi agrees, adding, “Let’s feel the Bern!”

Jimmy Kimmel later teased the video on Jimmy Kimmel Live, joking that Sanders and Cardi used to work at the same strip club in a parody segment about the interview.