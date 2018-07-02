Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With Two Hot 100 Number One Hits

Cardi B became the first female rapper in music history to land two Number One hits on the Hot 100 as her “I Like It” rose to the top of the singles chart.

Cardi B’s previous Number One came in October 2017 with the rapper’s hit “Bodak Yellow,” which spent three weeks atop the Hot 100. In its 12th week of release, “I Like It” also ascended to Number One.

With two Number One hits under her belt, Cardi B breaks the record she previously held with Lauryn Hill (“Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998) and Iggy Azalea (“Fancy”), who both topped the Hot 100 once as the featured artist; Lil Kim (“Lady Marmalade”) and Shawnna (Ludacris’ “Stand Up”) also hit Number One as featured guest, Billboard reports.

Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy also became the first album to spawn two Hot 100-topping singles since Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ The Heist sent “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us” to Number One in 2013. Thanks to the J.Balvin and Bad Bunny-featuring “I Like It,” the rapper is also the first female artist since Lady Gaga to land two Number One singles off her debut album.

Invasion of Privacy debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 in April, making Cardi B only the fifth female rapper with a chart-topping LP alongside Lauryn Hill, Eve, Nicki Minaj and Foxy Brown.