Cardi B to Perform at 2019 AVN Awards

Cardi B will become the first woman to serve as the featured musical guest at the AVN Awards, otherwise known as the “Oscars of porn.”

The 2019 AVN Awards will take place January 26th at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The AVN Awards are part of the larger AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, which will be held January 23rd through the 26th.

“I’m so excited that the AVN Awards chose me to be their first female performer ever!” Cardi B said in a statement. “I can’t wait!”

AVN President Tony Rios also noted that the 2019 AVN Awards will mark the first time that the whole show will feature an “all-female cast.” Adult film superstars Romi Rain and Bailey Rayne will host the show, while Rios said that the featured comedian will also be a woman, though a performer has yet to be announced.

Related: How Women and Tech Took Over Porn: Inside the 2018 AVNs

After Cardi dropped out of high school, she took up stripping to pay the bills and her first single was titled “Stripper Hoe.” She released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in April. The record debuted atop the Billboard album charts and featured two Number One hits, “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and Cardi’s breakout cut, “Bodak Yellow.” The rapper is set to perform at a handful of stops on the upcoming Jingle Ball tour, while she also has numerous festival sets scheduled through next spring.