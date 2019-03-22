×
Rolling Stone
Cardi B Applies to Trademark ‘Okurrr’

So don’t try to use it without her permission, okurrr?

Cardi B filed an application to trademark her signature phrase "Okurrr."

Cardi B is laying legal claim to her signature phrase “Okurrr.” The rapper has officially filed an application to trademark the word/sound via her company Washpoppin, Inc. The trademark would mostly cover merchandise, which separate filings made for paper goods (like paper cups and posters) and clothing.

According to the filing, the clothing trademark would cover “T-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, headgear, namely hats and caps, blouses, bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, leggings, shirts, sweaters and undergarments.” The rapper also submitted an application that covers the misspelled use of the word: “Okurr.”

The word, which is more of a trilled sound, has become part of B’s brand. Her Super Bowl Pepsi commercial was based on “Okurrr” as she encouraged a room full of fans in a diner to mimic her pronunciation of the phrase.

B previously explained the phrase to Jimmy Fallon, saying that it’s “like a cold pigeon in New York City.” She recounted the different variations as well. “It depends on the situation,” the rapper told Fallon.

