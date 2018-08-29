Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Kacey Musgraves Shines at Billy Reid’s Muscle Shoals Shindig Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Cardi B Apologizes for ‘Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement’ Skit

‘Invasion of Privacy’ rapper played Coretta Scott King in controversial sketch, which previews comedian Rip Michaels’ upcoming series ‘Off the Rip’

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B

Cardi B has apologized for appearing in a controversial comedy sketch called "The Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement."

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cardi B has apologized for appearing in a controversial comedy sketch called “The Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement.” The rapper played Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow Coretta Scott King in the skit, a preview of comedian Rip Michaels’ upcoming series Off the Rip.

In the piece, which TMZ posted Tuesday – on the 55th anniversary of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech – the spouses of King, Malcolm X, Jesse Jackson sit around a mansion and talk. “I think I should be the leader of this group,” Cardi B notes before another housewife calls Dr. King a “ho.”

Dr. King’s son Martin Luther King III called the sketch “beyond offensive” in a TMZ interview. “Young people look up to these artists,” he said, urging viewers to engage in the electoral process. Dr. King’s daughter Bernice King called the clip “repulsive.”

However, Martin Luther King III thanked Cardi B in a subsequent tweet for “reaching out to [him] and apologizing” for the skit. “I am looking forward to talking with you soon,” he added. 

Cardi B – who recently issued her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy – returned to the stage Saturday night during Migos’ New York City show to rap her “MotorSport” verse, marking her first performance since the July birth of her daughter, Kulture.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad