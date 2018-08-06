Cardi B Announces First Live Performance After Bruno Mars Cancellations

Cardi B will be returning to the stage this October as the headliner for San Antonio’s Mala Luna Festival. The Grammy-nominated rapper gave birth to her first child with husband and Migos rapper Offset in July.

Mala Luna Festival will take place from October 27-28 at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Nick Jam and Tyler, the Creator will also headline the festival. Lil Pump, Becky G and Rich the Kid are on the bill as well.

The festival date announcement follows news that Cardi pulled out of her previously planned fall tour with Bruno Mars. She was originally slated to open for Mars throughout September but she felt it was too soon to be gone for so long following the birth of her daughter Kulture. “I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she wrote in a statement. Mars followed up with full support of her decision.

Cardi B released her debut album Invasion of Privacy earlier this year. The album followed the immense success of her single “Bodak Yellow,” which hit Number One last fall. She had her second Number One single this summer with “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Since releasing her debut album, she’s kept busy with numerous guest appearances on songs by Rita Ora, Maroon 5, Jennifer Lopez and Lil Yachty. On social media, she has teased doing a remix of her husband Offset’s new song with Tyga titled “Taste.”