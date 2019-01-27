×
Rolling Stone
See Cardi B Make History as AVN Awards’ First Female Performer

“I’m so excited for these awards, more than the Grammys. I don’t know why,” rapper told crowd

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 26: Rapper Cardi B performs during the 2019 Adult Video News Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cardi B made history Saturday night at the 2019 Adult Video News Awards as the event’s first female musical performer. The rapper opened the show with a racy performance of “Bickenhead” and “She Bad,” sporting an all-blue look with her backup dancers. The concert also

“I’m so excited for these awards… more than the Grammys. I don’t know why,” she told the crowd at the end of her short set. Prior to becoming a platinum-selling rapper and reality TV star, Cardi B took up stripping to pay the bills; her first single was also titled “Stripper Hoe.”

Ahead of her set, Cardi B performed an intimate gig at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for cam girls during the weekend’s adult entertainment-related festivities, TMZ reports.

The AVN Awards, which are often referred to as the “Oscars of Porn,” were held January 26th in Las Vegas and hosted by adult stars Romi Rain and Bailey Rayne.

Saturday night’s show served as a warm-up for both her Super Bowl Music Fest gig and her performance at the Grammy Awards on February 10th, where the “Money” rapper’s debut album Invasion of Privacy is up for Album of the Year, and hit “I Like It” is nominated for Record of the Year.

Blue or Green? AVN awards inspire me tonight !

