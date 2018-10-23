Watch Cardi B Whisper About Career, Motherhood in New ASMR Video

Cardi B, a fan of autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos, delivered her own 13-minute take on the viral sensation that helps viewers relieve stress and fall asleep.

“I love ASMR,” Cardi B whispers in the video, produced by W Magazine. “My husband [Offset] thinks it’s very strange and weird that I watch ASMR every single day to go to bed.”

The video finds the rapper discussing, in an almost-inaudible volume, her hit “Bodak Yellow,” motherhood and other sleep-inducing topics.

Throughout the video, Cardi B engages in popular ASMR activities like caressing a furry pillow and gently tapping her sharp nails on a wooden toy.

“I hope that this put you to sleep and I hope that this relaxed you and you have a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, blessed, blessed, blessed day,” she whispers at video’s end. “This is Cardi B, ASMR edition.”

As the rapper hinted on Instagram Monday, she’ll be back at full volume this Friday with a new single, rumored to be titled “Money.”