Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next 2018 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony: 10 Best Moments Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Cardi B Whisper About Career, Motherhood in New ASMR Video

“My husband thinks it’s very strange and weird that I watch ASMR every single day to go to bed,” rapper admits

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cardi B, a fan of autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos, delivered her own 13-minute take on the viral sensation that helps viewers relieve stress and fall asleep.

“I love ASMR,” Cardi B whispers in the video, produced by W Magazine. “My husband [Offset] thinks it’s very strange and weird that I watch ASMR every single day to go to bed.”

The video finds the rapper discussing, in an almost-inaudible volume, her hit “Bodak Yellow,” motherhood and other sleep-inducing topics.

Throughout the video, Cardi B engages in popular ASMR activities like caressing a furry pillow and gently tapping her sharp nails on a wooden toy.

“I hope that this put you to sleep and I hope that this relaxed you and you have a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, blessed, blessed, blessed day,” she whispers at video’s end. “This is Cardi B, ASMR edition.”

As the rapper hinted on Instagram Monday, she’ll be back at full volume this Friday with a new single, rumored to be titled “Money.”

In This Article: Cardi B

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad