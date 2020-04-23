 Car Seat Headrest Share New Song 'There Must Be More Than Blood' - Rolling Stone
Car Seat Headrest Unveil Sprawling New Song ‘There Must Be More Than Blood’

Band shares official studio version of track, as well as music video featuring acoustic rendition

Jon Blistein

Car Seat Headrest unveiled two versions of a sweeping new ballad, “There Must Be More Than Blood,” off the band’s upcoming album, Making a Door Less Open, out May 1st via Matador.

Car Seat shared both the official album version of the track — a slow-burner buoyed by heavy drums and a rich textural mix of guitars and synths — and a stripped-down acoustic rendition. The latter version of “There Must Be More Than Blood” received a woozy and hypnotic video as well, which features frontman Will Toledo performing the song while wearing the mask of his alter-ego Trait.

“There Must Be More Than Blood” marks the fourth offering from Making a Door Less Open, following “Hollywood,” “Martin” and “Can’t Cool Me Down.” The album itself marks Car Seat Headrest’s first featuring all-new material since 2016’s Teens of Denial, although in 2018 the band released a new recording of its beloved 2011 record, Twin Fantasy. A live album, Commit Yourself Completely, was also released last year.

While Making A Door Less Open is set to arrive as scheduled, Car Seat Headrest was forced to cancel its summer tour in support of the record due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

