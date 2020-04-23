Car Seat Headrest Unveil Sprawling New Song ‘There Must Be More Than Blood’

Car Seat Headrest unveiled two versions of a sweeping new ballad, “There Must Be More Than Blood,” off the band’s upcoming album, Making a Door Less Open, out May 1st via Matador.

Car Seat shared both the official album version of the track — a slow-burner buoyed by heavy drums and a rich textural mix of guitars and synths — and a stripped-down acoustic rendition. The latter version of “There Must Be More Than Blood” received a woozy and hypnotic video as well, which features frontman Will Toledo performing the song while wearing the mask of his alter-ego Trait.

“There Must Be More Than Blood” marks the fourth offering from Making a Door Less Open, following “Hollywood,” “Martin” and “Can’t Cool Me Down.” The album itself marks Car Seat Headrest’s first featuring all-new material since 2016’s Teens of Denial, although in 2018 the band released a new recording of its beloved 2011 record, Twin Fantasy. A live album, Commit Yourself Completely, was also released last year.

While Making A Door Less Open is set to arrive as scheduled, Car Seat Headrest was forced to cancel its summer tour in support of the record due to the COVID-19 pandemic.