 Car Seat Headrest Debut Alter-Ego in 'Martin' Lyric Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Behold the Arctopus, 'Blessing in Disgust' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Car Seat Headrest Debut Alter-Ego in ‘Martin’ Lyric Video

Will Toledo stars as his “alternate persona” Trait from Making a Door Less Open

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Will Toledo’s Car Seat Headrest project will be releasing a new album, Making a Door Less Open, on 1st via Matador Records. Made over the course of four years, the album is a collaboration between Toledo and 1 Trait Danger, an “electronic side project” consisting of drummer Andrew Katz and Toledo’s “alternate persona,” Trait.

On Monday, Toledo released a new single from the album, titled “Martin.” He appears in the lyric video as his alter-ego Trait, washing the dishes — an appropriate activity during these pandemic times.

I wanted to make something that was different from my previous records and I struggled to figure out how to do that,” Toledo wrote of the album in a statement. “I realized that because the way I listened to music had changed, I had to change the way I wrote music as well. I was listening less and less to albums and more and more to individual songs, songs from all over the place, every few days finding a new one that seemed to have a special energy. I thought that if I could make an album full of songs that had a special energy, each one unique and different in its vision, then that would be a good thing.”

Making a Door Less Open will include the previously released single, “Can’t Cool Me Down.” Car Seat Headrest’s last album was 2016’s Teens of Denial.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.