 Car Seat Headrest Drop 'Making a Door Less Open' Remixes, Covers EPs - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How Ranked-Choice Voting Can (Partially) Fix Democracy
Home Music Music News

Car Seat Headrest Drop New Remixes and Covers EPs

MADLO: Remixes boasts reworkings of Making a Door Less Open tracks, while MADLO: Covers finds Car Seat playing songs that inspired the album

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
car seat headrest making a door less open influences remixes ep

Car Seat Headrest

Carlos Cruz

Car Seat Headrest have released a pair of EPs, MADLO: Remixes and MADLO: Influences, as a follow-up to their 2020 album, Making a Door Less Open.

MADLO: Remixes features remixes of five Making a Door Less Open tracks, with contributions coming from Superorganism (“Martin”), Scuba (“Weightlifters”), Yeule (“Deadlines”), and Dntel (“Life Worth Missing”). 1 Trait Danger, a Car Seat side-project of sorts developed by frontman Will Toledo and drummer Andrew Katz, also turned in a remix of “Martin.”

Meanwhile, the Influences EP finds Car Seat Headrest covering four songs that inspired Making a Door Less Open. The tracklist boasts David Bowie’s “Golden Years,” the Who’s “Substitute,” Nine Inch Nails’ “March of the Pigs,” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

Released last May, Making a Door Less Open marked Car Seat Headrest’s first album of all-new material since 2016’s Teens of Denial. In the intervening years, however, the band released a live album, 2019’s Commit Yourself Completely, while in 2018 they remade and reissued their 2011 classic, Twin Fantasy, as Twin Fantasy (Face to Face).

In This Article: Car Seat Headrest

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.