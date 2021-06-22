Car Seat Headrest Drop New Remixes and Covers EPs

Car Seat Headrest have released a pair of EPs, MADLO: Remixes and MADLO: Influences, as a follow-up to their 2020 album, Making a Door Less Open.

MADLO: Remixes features remixes of five Making a Door Less Open tracks, with contributions coming from Superorganism (“Martin”), Scuba (“Weightlifters”), Yeule (“Deadlines”), and Dntel (“Life Worth Missing”). 1 Trait Danger, a Car Seat side-project of sorts developed by frontman Will Toledo and drummer Andrew Katz, also turned in a remix of “Martin.”

Meanwhile, the Influences EP finds Car Seat Headrest covering four songs that inspired Making a Door Less Open. The tracklist boasts David Bowie’s “Golden Years,” the Who’s “Substitute,” Nine Inch Nails’ “March of the Pigs,” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

Released last May, Making a Door Less Open marked Car Seat Headrest’s first album of all-new material since 2016’s Teens of Denial. In the intervening years, however, the band released a live album, 2019’s Commit Yourself Completely, while in 2018 they remade and reissued their 2011 classic, Twin Fantasy, as Twin Fantasy (Face to Face).