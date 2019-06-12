Car Seat Headrest Announce Live Album ‘Commit Yourself Completely’

Car Seat Headrest announced that they’ll be releasing a digital live album, Commit Yourself Completely, on June 17th. The indie rock band also released a filmed live version of “Fill in the Blank,” recorded at Newport Music Hall in Columbus, Ohio, that will be included on the record.

The nine-track live album will feature audio from performances in London, Wales, France, Kansas City and the Pacific Northwest on Car Seat Headrest’s last tour.

“This is a compilation of songs from shows we played in 2018,” said lead singer/songwriter Will Toledo. “We recorded every show we did that year, and I went through about 50 of them to get the final tracklist for this album. This isn’t necessarily the best possible version of each track, but it’s some of the most fun we’ve had on stage. I particularly remember the show we did in the small French town of Amiens, maybe the smallest show we did that year, and how great it felt to be up in people’s faces with everyone plugging in to the music right away.”

Last year, Car Seat Headrest reworked their intimate 2011 debut Twin Fantasy into a more sonically fleshed-out album, Twin Fantasy (Mirror to Mirror). The band will also be going on tour this summer throughout North America, playing select dates with Death Cab for Cutie.

Commit Yourself Completely Track List

1. Cosmic Hero (Live at the Tramshed, Cardiff, Wales)

2. Fill in the Blank (Live at Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH)

3. Drugs With Friends (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)

4. Bodys (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)

5. Cute Thing (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, England)

6. Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, England)

7. Destroyed by Hippie Powers (Live at the Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR)

8. Ivy (live at the Capitol Theater, Olympia, WA)

9. Beach Life-in-Death (Live at Crossroads, KC, Kansas City, MO)

Car Seat Headrest 2019 North American Tour Dates

June 22 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

June 23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

June 25 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville

June 26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

June 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

June 28 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

June 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

July 1 – Chicago, IL @ Jay Pritzker Pavilion

July 2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

July 3 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

July 12 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

August 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl w/ Death Cab for Cutie

September 6 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo w/ Death Cab for Cutie

September 7 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor w/ Death Cab for Cutie

September 8 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor w/ Death Cab for Cutie