Car Seat Headrest Announce New Album, Drop New Song, ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’

Car Seat Headrest unveiled a new song, “Can’t Cool Me Down,” on Wednesday. The track is the lead single off their new album, Making a Door Less Open, out May 1st via Matador Records. They’re also hitting the road this spring and summer.

Clocking in at five minutes, “Can’t Cool Me Down” features shimmering synths and frontman Will Toledo’s falsetto. “I craw like an animal to ya,” he repeats over and over.

The single is a collaboration between Toledo and 1 Trait Danger, an electronic side project featuring drummer Andrew Katz and Toledo’s alternative persona, Trait.

“Bob Dylan said, ‘If someone’s wearing a mask, he’s gonna tell you the truth … if he’s not wearing a mask, it’s highly unlikely,'” Toledo said of the alt-persona. “He never actually wore a mask onstage so I don’t know why he said that. But I decided to start wearing a mask for a couple of reasons. One, I still get nervous being onstage with everybody looking at me. If everyone is looking at the mask instead, then it feels like we’re all looking at the same thing, and that is more honest to me.”

“Two, music should be about enjoying yourself, especially live music, and I think of this costume as a way to remind myself and everyone else to have some fun with it,” he continued. “I don’t think it changes anything else about the songs or how you feel about them to be able to drop it for a second and have fun with it. If you can’t do that then you’re in a bad place.”

According to Toledo, Making a Door Less Open took four years to make. It’s the first new music from the band since 2016’s critically acclaimed Teens of Denial. The band released Twin Fantasy, a re-recorded version of its 2011 LP, in 2018, and a live album, Commit Yourself Completely, last summer. Toledo also produced Stef Chura’s album Midnight.

Making a Door Less Open is currently available for preorder.

Making a Door Less Open Track List

1. Weightlifters

2. Can’t Cool Me Down

3. Hollywood

4. There Must Be More Than Blood

5. Hymn

6. Deadlines

7. Martin

8. What’s With You Lately

9. Life Worth Missing

10. Famous

Car Seat Headrest Tour Dates

April 25 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

May 27 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

May 28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

May 29 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic

May 30— Chicago, IL @ The Vic

June 2 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

June 3 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth

June 4 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth

June 6 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

June 7 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

June 9 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 10 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 11 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

June 14 — Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

June 16 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

June 17 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

June 18 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate

June 19 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

June 20 — Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

July 9 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

July 10 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

July 11 —Seattle, WA @ Paramount

July 12 — Portland, OR @ Roseland

July 14 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

July 17 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

July 18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

July 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

July 22 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

July 23 — Houston, TX @ White Oak

July 24 — Dallax, TX @ Granada

July 25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Tower

July 26 — Kansas City, KS @ The Crossroads

July 28 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden