Car Seat Headrest Announce 2022 North American Tour

Car Seat Headrest are hitting the road next spring for a North American tour. The trek kicks off on March 16th in St. Paul, Minnesota, at Palace Theater and features special guests Bartees Strange for their U.S. dates and Floral Tattoo at the end of the run in Vancouver, BC, at the Commodore Ballroom on May 20th.

“You are formally invited to a venue near you to partake in The CAR SEAT HEADREST MASQUERADE TOUR for a night of music, dancing, and identity loss,” the band said in a statement. “We are deeply excited to crawl out of our pit and onto the spot-lit stage once more. For a few hours on a spring night, you too can slip out of your mind and into the ever-changing shared world of the theater.

“We ask that you wear a mask (you know which kind) and invite you to accouter yourself in whatever further costumery you please,” they continued. “Proof of Covid-19 vaccine or a negative test will be required. At some venues only proof of vaccine will be accepted — check your local venue to receive details.”

During their 34-date tour, the band’s limited-edition, tour-exclusive CD The Madlo EPs will be available. It comprises their digital-only releases from the summer, Madlo: Influences and Madlo: Remixes. The CD houses the group’s covers of David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Kate Bush, and the Who, alongside five remixes.

Car Seat Headrest 2022 North American Tour

March 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

March 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

March 18 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

March 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

March 22 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

March 25 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

March 26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

March 27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

March 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

April 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

April 2 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

April 4 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

April 5 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

April 7 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

April 8 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

April 9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

April 10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

April 23 ­– Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

April 24 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater

April 26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

April 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

April 29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 4 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 6 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

May 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater

May 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

May 10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

May 11 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

May 20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom