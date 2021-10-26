Car Seat Headrest Announce 2022 North American Tour

Car Seat Headrest are hitting the road next spring for a North American tour. The trek kicks off on March 16th in St. Paul, Minnesota, at Palace Theater and features special guests Bartees Strange for their U.S. dates and Floral Tattoo at the end of the run in Vancouver, BC, at the Commodore Ballroom on May 20th.
“You are formally invited to a venue near you to partake in The CAR SEAT HEADREST MASQUERADE TOUR for a night of music, dancing, and identity loss,” the band said in a statement. “We are deeply excited to crawl out of our pit and onto the spot-lit stage once more. For a few hours on a spring night, you too can slip out of your mind and into the ever-changing shared world of the theater.
“We ask that you wear a mask (you know which kind) and invite you to accouter yourself in whatever further costumery you please,” they continued. “Proof of Covid-19 vaccine or a negative test will be required. At some venues only proof of vaccine will be accepted — check your local venue to receive details.”
During their 34-date tour, the band’s limited-edition, tour-exclusive CD The Madlo EPs will be available. It comprises their digital-only releases from the summer, Madlo: Influences and Madlo: Remixes. The CD houses the group’s covers of David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Kate Bush, and the Who, alongside five remixes.
Car Seat Headrest 2022 North American Tour
March 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
March 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
March 18 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater
March 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
March 22 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
March 25 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
March 26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
March 27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
March 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
March 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
April 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
April 2 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
April 4 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
April 5 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
April 7 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
April 8 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
April 9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
April 10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
April 23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
April 24 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater
April 26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
April 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
April 29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
April 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
May 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 4 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 6 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
May 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater
May 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
May 10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
May 11 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
May 20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom