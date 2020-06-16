 Katy Perry, Adam Lambert Join LGBTQ+ COVID-19 Benefit - Rolling Stone
Katy Perry, Adam Lambert Join LGBTQ COVID-19 Benefit

Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Ricky Martin among performers for Can’t Cancel Pride livestream

Katy Perry and Adam Lambert are among the stars performing for Can't Cancel Pride, a COVID-19 benefit show for the LGBTQ community.

Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia and Ricky Martin are among the stars performing for Can’t Cancel Pride, a COVID-19 benefit show for the LGBTQ community.

Produced by iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble, the virtual event aims to raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will culminate in a one-hour special hosted by actress Laverne Cox and radio host Elvis Duran. The livestream will air on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app June 25th at 9:00 p.m. local time.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the complex and significant obstacles facing the LGBTQ+ community,” P&G chief brand officer Marc Pritchard said. “We must continue to fight hate and intolerance against all people while redoubling our efforts to elevate LGBTQ+ visibility and providing support for those in need. Can’t Cancel Pride is about showing the community that they are not alone and that they are seen and loved, as the pandemic has led to the closure of closed community centers and support systems that millions of LGBTQ+ people rely on every day.”

“There’s no question COVID-19 has impacted the LGBTQ+ community in a variety of ways, and at this time in the U.S., the struggle for equality and inclusion has never been more important,” iHeartMedia chief marketing officer Gayle Troberman added. “Now is a time we need to come together to support the organizations that help bring critical resources to LGBTQ people in need and Can’t Cancel Pride aims to do just that. Like always, Pride will continue to represent the resilience, beauty and strength of the LGBTQ+ community around the nation and the globe.”

