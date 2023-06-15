‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ Announces 2023 Benefit Show Lineup With Kesha, Big Freedia, Adam Lambert

Can’t Cancel Pride returns on Thursday, June 15, for its massive 2023 concert featuring performances from Kesha, Big Freedia, Adam Lambert, Ciara, Brandi Carlile, and more. The event will be hosted by JoJo Siwa and live stream across iHeartRadio platforms on Facebook and YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

The complete lineup for the one-hour show also includes appearances from Billy Porter, Kayley Kiyoko, Fletcher, and Kelsea Ballerini. Can’t Cancel Pride 2023 – The Future Starts Now brings together “performances and appearances from the most influential voices in the LGBTQ+ community as well as the biggest names in culture and entertainment,” according to the organization’s official website.

“This year we shine a spotlight on how far we’ve come and how much more there is to do to fuel equality and inclusion in support of these important organizations making the world better for the LGBTQ+ community everyday around the nation,” Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer for iHeartMedia, shared.

Can’t Cancel Pride will also present Brandi Carlile with the 2023 Elton John Impact Award. Working with the Looking Out Foundation, the musician has completed humanitarian work to amplify the impact of music by pledging support and resources to overlooked organizations. Trending ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel’s Unknowing #Scandoval Accomplice Tells All Jesse Malin Suffered a Rare Spinal Stroke. He's Determined to Walk and Dance Again ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Is Remarkably Captivating Trump’s Advisers Want Tom Fitton to Butt Out: Report

“This year’s fourth annual Can’t Cancel Pride will focus on the LGBTQ+ community’s past achievements, the urgency of the present moment and the hope for our future,” the organization’s statement continues. “Together, let’s show the LGBTQ+ community they are not alone and raise much needed funds for the organizations providing lifesaving and life-affirming resources and services like GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and Outright International.”

Brent Miller, Can’t Cancel Pride co-founder and P&G senior director, global LGBTQ, added: “I’m proud that Can’t Cancel Pride has raised over $11 million dollars to help fund organizations that offer critical support, from youth services to elderly care, and to continue to partner with some of the world’s best and brightest LGBTQ+ and ally performers to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.”