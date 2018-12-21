Cannibal Corpse Respond to Guitarist Pat O’Brien’s Arrest

Cannibal Corpse has released a statement responding to their guitarist Pat O’Brien’s arrest last week. The musician, who has been a part of the group since 1997, was arrested for burglary and assaulting a police officer while his Florida home was in flames.

Following the fire, fire marshals found an arsenal of guns, including 50 shotguns, 20 semiautomatic rifles, two Uzi-style firearms, 20 handguns and two flamethrowers. Authorities also discovered thousands of rounds as well as additional weapons. The guitarist was released on $50,000 bail.

Cannibal Corpse took to Facebook on Thursday to express support for their bandmate. “As a band and individuals, we all want nothing but the best for our brother and partner, Pat,” they wrote. “While we can offer no further information about the incident, we wanted everyone to know that Pat is getting the help he needs and appreciates the love and support from Cannibal Corpse fans around the world.

“Pat is currently with family and friends and looks forward to a healthy return at some point,” the band continued in its statement. “For anyone wondering, all Cannibal Corpse touring will happen as planned and all shows will be played.”

It is unclear who might replace O’Brien during Cannibal Corpse’s upcoming scheduled concerts or when he might rejoin in the future. Cannibal Corpse have a string of dates scheduled in February and March. They are also scheduled to open 16 dates on Slayer’s ongoing final tour, which kicks off on May 2nd at Ak-Chin Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona.