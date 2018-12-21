×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Watch 'Queer Eye' Cast Guide Students to Stage in Inspiring 'This Is Me' Remix Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Cannibal Corpse Respond to Guitarist Pat O’Brien’s Arrest

“Pat is getting the help he needs and appreciates the love and support,” band says

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cannibal CorpseCannibal Corpse Group, Chicago, America - 09 Jul 2006

Cannibal Corpse has released a statement regarding their guitarist Pat O'Brien's arrest last week.

REX/Shutterstock

Cannibal Corpse has released a statement responding to their guitarist Pat O’Brien’s arrest last week. The musician, who has been a part of the group since 1997, was arrested for burglary and assaulting a police officer while his Florida home was in flames.

Following the fire, fire marshals found an arsenal of guns, including 50 shotguns, 20 semiautomatic rifles, two Uzi-style firearms, 20 handguns and two flamethrowers. Authorities also discovered thousands of rounds as well as additional weapons. The guitarist was released on $50,000 bail.

Cannibal Corpse took to Facebook on Thursday to express support for their bandmate. “As a band and individuals, we all want nothing but the best for our brother and partner, Pat,” they wrote. “While we can offer no further information about the incident, we wanted everyone to know that Pat is getting the help he needs and appreciates the love and support from Cannibal Corpse fans around the world.

“Pat is currently with family and friends and looks forward to a healthy return at some point,” the band continued in its statement. “For anyone wondering, all Cannibal Corpse touring will happen as planned and all shows will be played.”

It is unclear who might replace O’Brien during Cannibal Corpse’s upcoming scheduled concerts or when he might rejoin in the future. Cannibal Corpse have a string of dates scheduled in February and March. They are also scheduled to open 16 dates on Slayer’s ongoing final tour, which kicks off on May 2nd at Ak-Chin Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

 

In This Article: Cannibal Corpse

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad