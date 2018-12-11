Cannibal Corpse Guitarist Arrested for Assaulting Officer After House Fire

Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O’Brien was arrested Monday for burglary and assaulting a police officer after a fire broke out at his home in Florida, reports NBC’s West Palm Beach affiliate, WPTV.

O’Brien allegedly forced himself into a home Monday evening and pushed one of the two people in the house at the time. He then ran to the backyard, and when police officers arrived, O’Brien reportedly did not obey their orders and ran towards a deputy with a knife. O’Brien was subsequently taken down with taser and arrested.

A representative for Cannibal Corpse declined Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

At the same time, less than half a mile away, firefighters were battling a fire at a home where officials say O’Brien was living (the guitarist reportedly ran from his home when the firefighters arrived on the scene). While it’s still unclear how the fire broke out, firefighters reportedly struggled to contain the blaze because there were “military-style flamethrowers” in the home.

O’Brien has been charged with burglary and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer. As of now, he has not been charged in connection to the house fire.

O’Brien’s arrest comes one day after Cannibal Corpse were named one of the opener’s on the next North American leg of Slayer’s ongoing Final Tour. It’s unclear if the arrest will impact the trek, which is scheduled to kick off May 2nd in Phoenix, Arizona.