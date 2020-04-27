Justin Bieber, Geddy Lee and More Sing ‘Lean on Me’ in Bill Withers Tribute

On Sunday night, a whole host of Canadian artists performed in Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble, a television special and livestream dedicated to raising money for Food Banks Canada as they help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcast culminated in a remote — yet, very obviously, studio-produced — sing-along of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” performed by Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Geddy Lee, Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Buffy Saint-Marie and a bunch of other Canadian celebrities you may or may not recognize.

It was nice for the artists to pay their respects to Withers, who died earlier this month, although it’s hard not to get distracted by Bieber’s choice to clutch a pillow to his chest for the entirety of the performance.

Elsewhere on the broadcast, stars like Drake, Céline Dion, Shania Twain, Ryan Reynolds, Amy Poehler and Will Arnett offered messages of support to healthcare workers and other first responders and essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Bieber and his wife Hayley Baldwin also revealed that they are quarantining together in Canada, presumably in their Puslinch Lake home in Ontario.