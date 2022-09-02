Cam’ron, A-Trak Drop Long-Awaited Collaboration, ‘All I Really Wanted’

Almost a decade after teasing their since-unreleased Federal Reserve EP, Cam’ron and A-Track have delivered their first joint effort since their 2014 hit single “Dipshits.” The New York rapper and celebrated producer’s new song, “All I Ever Wanted” appears on the pair’s upcoming album U Wasn’t There.

The track, produced by A-Trak, Beautiful Lou, & G Koop, marks Cam’ron’s first solo feature since 2019 and details his rise from a young basketball player growing up on streets of Harlem to one of the most elusive names in hip-hop. “The art of getting money, man my motto was like, ‘Fuck a bitch,'” the rapper says of his New York City youth. “By the time I turned 30, I completed my own bucket list.” Growing up, Cam’ron lists his main ambitions in life were “money, cars, clothes” and to “play ball, sell drugs, maybe get a record deal” — but these days, he boasts on the track, he’s now able to take private jets and “pay the Uber fee” without second thought.

After meeting in 2014, A-Track and Cam’ron forged an unlikely friendship, which led to a series of demos that were set to become the Federal Reserve EP — yet, despite hyping up the release in a story for Complex, that collaboration never came to fruition. Undeterred, A-Track continued to press the rapper to produce a new album of material, assembling an all-star team of collaborators including Conway The Machine, Jim Jones, Popcaan, Styles P, and Juelz Santana to appear on the forthcoming record. The result, according to a release, is an album that showcases Cam’ron as “a king at the top of his game, reflecting on his legacy.”

U Wasn’t There drops September 24 via Empire.