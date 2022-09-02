fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
It's About Time!

Cam’ron, A-Trak Drop Long-Awaited Collaboration, ‘All I Really Wanted’

Cam'ron, A-Trak Drop Long-Awaited Collaboration, 'All I
Rapper Cam'ron attends Cam'ron's Pynk Mynk Unveiling at Strains on October 21, 2020 in Perris, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Echoing Soundz

Almost a decade after teasing their since-unreleased Federal Reserve EP, Cam’ron and A-Track have delivered their first joint effort since their 2014 hit single “Dipshits.” The New York rapper and celebrated producer’s new song, “All I Ever Wanted” appears on the pair’s upcoming album U Wasn’t There.

The track, produced by A-Trak, Beautiful Lou, & G Koop, marks Cam’ron’s first solo feature since 2019 and details his rise from a young basketball player growing up on streets of Harlem to one of the most elusive names in hip-hop. “The art of getting money, man my motto was like, ‘Fuck a bitch,'” the rapper says of his New York City youth. “By the time I turned 30, I completed my own bucket list.” Growing up, Cam’ron lists his main ambitions in life were “money, cars, clothes” and to “play ball, sell drugs, maybe get a record deal” — but these days, he boasts on the track, he’s now able to take private jets and “pay the Uber fee” without second thought.

After meeting in 2014, A-Track and Cam’ron forged an unlikely friendship, which led to a series of demos that were set to become the Federal Reserve EP — yet, despite hyping up the release in a story for Complex, that collaboration never came to fruition. Undeterred, A-Track continued to press the rapper to produce a new album of material, assembling an all-star team of collaborators including Conway The Machine, Jim Jones, Popcaan, Styles P, and Juelz Santana to appear on the forthcoming record. The result, according to a release, is an album that showcases Cam’ron as “a king at the top of his game, reflecting on his legacy.”

U Wasn’t There drops September 24 via Empire.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive)

Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

Vanessa Paradis’ Lookalike Daughter Lily-Rose Depp Leaves Little to the Imagination in Daring Lingerie Pic

2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Business After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar's Family

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad