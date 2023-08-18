×
Camp Flog Gnaw 2023: Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, SZA, Tyler, the Creator Will Headline

Ice Spice, Clipse, PinkPantheress, Dominic Fike, Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Yachty, and more will perform at Dodger Stadium for the event on November 11 and 12
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's performance duo the Hillbillies; Tyler, the Creator; and SZA will headline Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023
Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's performance duo the Hillbillies, Tyler, the Creator, and SZA will headline Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023 Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Coachella; Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Tyler, The Creator is bringing a stacked lineup of performers to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium for the grand return of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The music event will be hosted for the first time in four years on Nov. 11 and 12 with Tyler, the Creator, SZA, and Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s performance duo the Hillbillies headlining.

The lineup also includes appearances from Ice Spice, Rex Orange County, Dominic Fike, Early Sweatshirt, Syd, Kali Uchis, Lil Yachty, Turnstile, Cuco, WILLOW, Khamari, PinkPantheress, Kevin Abstract, Beabadoobee, Ravyn Lenae, Kali Ucis, and more.

Tyler, the Creator teased Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s appearances earlier this year when he appeared in the music video for their collaboration “The Hillbillies.” He wasn’t a featured guest on the song itself, but the footage for it was captured at Dodger Stadium itself.

According to the Camp Flog Gnaw website, all passes for the 2023 event are sold out.

Those who managed to snag tickets ahead of time will have a chance to catch performances from AG Club, Fana Hues, Paris Texas, Balming Tiger, Teezo Touchdown, BADBADNOTGOOD, redveil, Fuerza Regida, Toro y Moi, D4vd, Domo Genesis, Daisy World, Baby Rose, and more. This year’s show will also feature carnival games and food stands.

